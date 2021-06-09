Jack Hallett was born on Nov. 17, 1920. During World War Two, he was a fighter pilot who flew over Normandy, was shot down twice, dusted himself off and stayed in the fight for freedom. His outstanding career earned him the rank of major, and he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Recently, members of the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, presented the Leesburg veteran with a long overdue Quilt of Valor.
“It was fantastic,” he said about receiving the special quilt. “I was quite surprised and it’s perfect on the back of my couch. I can look at it every day. It’s just beautiful and I’m very happy to have it.”
Joan Leubbers, one of the presenters, has known Major Hallett for some time now.
“Jack is such a humble person. He was so happy with the quilt and especially the picture on the quilt,” she said. “I first met Jack at the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 534. He tells stories about his activities when he was in the military to our members and also to our youth group known as Squadron 534. He may be 100, but he’s very vibrant, full of energy, and we still have much to learn from him.”
When asked about his military history, he simply states, “People treat me like I’m a hero but I’m no hero. I’m just a regular old fighter pilot.”
Modest and unassuming is a perfect way to describe him.
“I didn’t do anything different from any of the other guys,” he said. “I just love my country and was happy to fight for her.”
Pam Beightol, past regent of the Ocklawaha Chapter, DAR, said, “He’s amazing! It was so nice to meet him when he was on our float, but this time it was more personal. We really had the opportunity to enjoy him one-on-one and hear about some of his military experiences. He told us a lot of amazing facts about World War Two we didn’t know.”
“We had planned to honor him with a Quilt of Valor for his 100th birthday, but then COVID hit and we had to postpone things,” she added. “We are so happy we had the opportunity to finally honor him with this quilt. He loved it.”
“I think he had a really good time,” said B.J. Hauser. “It was so delightful to talk to him and hear about the events he experienced. The only way to say it is that it was just an absolute honor to be in his presence. I really felt so privileged and humble. He is just a darling person and I am so happy I was there.”
Recounting a heartbreaking memory of World War Two, he said, “I remember one guy I went through Cadets with. Before going into battle, we gave each other letters to send to our fiancés if either of us got shot down. When he got hit, I watched him go down. Mailing that last letter to his fiancé was one of the hardest things I ever had to do.”
Remembering her own family, Hauser said, “I had two uncles in World War Two and I never told them thank you. I never even thought about it, but with this man…how refreshing. In a way, thanking him was a way of saying thank you to my own uncles. We could learn a lot from him. I think God has let him live this long to really help people.”