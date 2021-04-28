Eighteen words in the Clermont Police Department’s policy book hold the greatest potential for change in policing in the wake of the George Floyd trial.
Wouldn’t it be great if we lived in a society where we didn’t need armed police officers, where everyone obeyed the law and no one committed violent crimes?
But we don’t.
So, we band together and form governments that are there to protect us from violence and crime. It’s a bargain we make with ourselves. In order to make our communities safe, we allow some of our citizens to have the power to detain and arrest those of us who break the laws that our elected representatives make to protect us.
It is all part of the bargain.
A remarkable thing happened during the trial of the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. America was able to see other police officers testify that the excessive force used to choke the life out of a citizen was not only wrong but unnecessary and criminal.
The Blue Wall of Silence, an informal code of silence among police officers not to report on a colleague’s errors or misconducts, is real but sometimes overstated. Not all officers think silence is the answer to dealing with overreaching police tactics.
Shortly after the verdict in Minnesota, Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway issued this statement:
“As a 25-year veteran in law enforcement, I can attest that the overwhelming majority of officers are dedicated to serving and protecting with the highest standards of professionalism. Derek Chauvin’s actions were indefensible and unacceptable to the law enforcement community and to the communities we serve. The Clermont Police Department’s officers perform their duties with incontestable integrity and honor, always striving to conduct themselves with the highest ethical standards to maintain public trust.”
His reaction was right on the money.
The chief understandably is proud of the men and women who serve the Clermont community. One of the reasons so many new residents are moving to our city is the low crime rate we have compared to neighboring big cities like Orlando or Tampa.
But he also signaled that the excess force exhibited by Chauvin is not part of the culture in the Clermont Police Department.
We are grateful for that, too.
Last week, the police department invited the public to a community forum to discuss police issues and policies. The wide-ranging discussion touched on traffic issues, crime statistics and community outreach programs.
There was also a segment on the use of force guidelines Clermont officers are expected to follow. No choke holds or firing at moving vehicles, unless an officer “reasonably believes that this action is necessary to defend oneself or another from death or serious injury.”
One of the most important slides Broadway’s officers shared with the audience contained these 18 words:
“Officer will intervene when they know or should know another officer, regardless of rank, is using unreasonable force.”
That one policy statement has the potential to change how the public perceives the state of policing in America.
Peer pressure is a powerful tool in any occupation. If the culture in policing changes to the point that other officers feel empowered to step into a situation where a co-worker is crossing the line, then the Blue Wall of Silence becomes a Blue Wall of Courage.