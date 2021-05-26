Stephen King once wrote, “Sooner or later, everything old is new again.”
And that could apply to Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Q, too.
When Billy Kicklighter opened up his new restaurant, he chose to occupy the building that used to be Jack’s Barbeque, an iconic BBQ joint that first opened in Minneola in 1952.
Billy wanted to open a barbeque place that had his own signature but said he wanted to also pay homage to the restaurant that came before.
Here’s a little Clermont area trivia for you. Did you know that the former Jack’s Barbeque used to be known as Jack Benny’s Barbeque? The original owner of the restaurant was named Jack. He sold it to his niece, whose husband’s name was Benny. So, it became known as Jack Benny’s. It would be an understatement to say that the old Jack’s was a mainstay on the local restaurant scene.
But it closed in August 2020, and Billy Kicklighter saw the void the closing created. More than 35 years ago, Billy started his career as a cook and moved up through the years to several restaurant management positions. He knows the biz. So, he decided to connect the tradition of Jack’s to his own ideas, bought the old Jack’s building, created his own menu and opened Smokin’ Jack’s Bar-B-Q at the same location.
How has it been received?
I have had lunch there several times since it opened, and it has been busy and the staff has been quick and helpful. The inside and the kitchen have been completely remodeled, and he added a twist that the old Jack’s didn’t have – a full bar.
Some might think that it was a risky move to occupy the same location and use the name Jack’s in his new place, but it turns out that Billy made a smart move.
He was able to create a bridge from the past to the present but still put his own personal stamp on the endeavor.
“Most people appreciate it because it’s been here so long. There’s a lot of history in this building,” Kicklighter told me.
What are the old-timers telling him about the new place?
“We are getting a lot of support from the community and good reviews. I really appreciate their honest opinions and support,” he added.
Starting a new restaurant is hard work and carries a considerable amount of risk. Kicklighter knows that. But it’s my guess that his idea to build a bridge from the past will be a smooth ride.
A ride smothered in sweet sauce.
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com.