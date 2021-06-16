Before the usual talk of zoning variances, potholes and garbage cans would take place, the Clermont City Council listened to something much more important at its meeting last week.
Police Chief Charles Broadway stood before the council and presented several awards to a few of his officers for acts of heroism. Broadway then announced that he was about to announce the police department’s Citizen of the Year award to Renee Lowe.
Lowe certainly deserves the honor.
During last year’s holiday season, she co-founded the group “Christmas Around South Lake,” which made sure more than 2,000 area kids had Christmas presents worth at least $50 each.
Can you think of a more noble cause than making sure 2,000 kids have a smile on their faces on Christmas morning?
Well, how about stopping suicides?
Renee was instrumental in establishing the “We are Listening” campaign that focused on suicide prevention and sharing kindness and resources with those in emotional crisis, Broadway told the council.
Renee said she and her family moved to Clermont years ago and fell in love with it right away. It looks like Clermont fell in love with her, too.
Nice job, Renee!
