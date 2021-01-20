Many counties across the St. Johns River Water Management District had a very dry December, with much of Lake County receiving less than an inch of rainfall during the month.
The St. Johns River Water Management District recently released data on December’s hydrologic conditions, and districtwide, December rainfall averaged 1.32 inches, which is about half the long-term average for the month.
Districtwide, the cumulative rainfall total over the last 12 months is 49.78 inches, which is 1.23 inches below the long-term average. Volusia and southeastern Indian River counties’ rainfall remains above average for the 12-month period, while Putnam and St. Johns counties received the least rainfall, with 45.9 inches and 45.5 inches, respectively, over the past 12 months.
Lake Brooklyn water levels decreased slightly in December, to 99.4 feet, remaining below its long-term average. Lake Weir, at 53 feet, decreased 0.2 feet.
Lake Apopka’s water level did not fluctuate and is consistent with its regulation schedule, according to the SJRWMD. Lake Apopka is part of a system with water control structures that are operated by the district to reduce flood impacts, and the lake level is regulated according to a specific schedule.
To learn more about rainfall totals and other hydrologic data collected by the St. Johns River Water Management District, visit sjrwmd.com.