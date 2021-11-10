For Carey Baker, military service is a family tradition. Several great uncles served in World War I, including one who was killed in France. His father, Leighton Baker, served in World War II, along with his uncle, earning the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for injuries he received from a German mortar round in France.
So, when Baker was a senior at Tavares High School, it was only natural for him to follow his three older brothers and serve in the Florida Army National Guard.
“I never knew I would end up spending 32 years in the service,” said Baker, who retired from the National Guard after he was elected Property Appraiser of Lake County in 2012. “But I’m glad I did. It was an extraordinary time for me.”
Baker has maintained a fruitful civilian life while meeting his military obligations with the National Guard, which has included several deployments to the Panama Canal Zone, as well as two NATO missions in the Ukraine. In addition to running the family business, the A.W. Peterson Gun Shop in Mount Dora, Baker served as state representative for the 25th District of the Florida House of Representatives from 2000 to 2004 and as state senator for the 20th District of the Florida Senate from 2004 to 2010.
In 2003, Baker and his fellow National Guard members from Alpha Company in Leesburg were deployed to Iraq to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom. After spending several weeks in Qatar prior to the start of the war, First Sergeant Baker and his fellow soldiers were sent to the island nation of Bahrain, home base of the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, where they provided defense for the Patriot missile batteries.
In May 2003, Alpha Company flew into Iraq on a C-130 and provided infantry defense for Logistics Support Area Anaconda, a supply base north of Baghdad near Balad in what is known as the Sunni Triangle, where they would remain until the following February. During this time, the base was frequently under attack from rockets and mortar rounds. On one occasion, his unit was struck. No one was killed, thanks to medics on the scene and the presence of a medical facility on the base. Eleven Purple Hearts were awarded following the attack.
While on deployment, Baker’s fellow representatives in Tallahassee tied a yellow ribbon around his chair. Several times, Baker called in by satellite phone to the Florida House to answer a few questions and lead them in the pledge of allegiance.
Five months prior to his deployment, Baker and his wife became parents for the first time. An infant when Baker left, his son grew quite a bit during the year he was in the Middle East.
“He went from being an infant to year-and-a-half-year-old boy who did not recognize his daddy,” Baker said. “He had no idea who I was. So, that was pretty significant for me.”
Over the last several years, one of the greatest challenges troops face, Baker says, is multiple deployments and the detrimental effect that has on military families.
“It’s been bad in that regard,” he said. “I would say these deployments have probably destroyed more marriages than ever we lost in lives in Iraq or Afghanistan. And what that meant was we would lose good troops because they just said I can’t leave my family again.”
Baker says he was “a happy daddy” when he came home and saw his son again in February 2004. He was glad to see how he and other members of the military were welcomed back when they returned to the U.S. After Vietnam, the American people learned a lesson, Baker says, that you must separate those who serve from the politics of the war.
“We were welcomed by the most awesome, warm greetings ever, and it was a parade,” Baker said. “We were able to march down the main street in Leesburg to the armory, and there were folks lining the streets, waving flags, playing music. It was just wonderful, the reception that we received when we returned.”