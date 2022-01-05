JANUARY 2
1890
President Benjamin Harrison welcomes Alice Sanger as the first female White House staffer. His presidency was considered “uneventful” and Sanger’s appointment may have been an olive branch to the growing women’s suffrage movement which gathered momentum during his presidency.
JANUARY 3
1938
The March of Dimes was founded by President Franklin Roosevelt, but where did the name come from? In the early 20th Century, polio was one of the most feared diseases paralyzing hundreds of thousands. During the Depression, the polio epidemic worsened. In 1938, Roosevelt decided to appeal to the general public for help. At one fundraiser, singer Eddie Cantor jokingly urged the public to send dimes to the president, coining the term March of Dimes. The public took his appeal seriously, flooding the White House with 2,680,000 dimes and thousands of dollars in donations. (Did you know President Roosevelt himself was a victim of adult polio?)
1959
Alaska became the 49th and largest state in the Union.
2004
The Mars Rover Spirit lands on Mars. Twenty-one days later, its twin, Opportunity, arrived safely. Their primary mission was expected to last 90 sols (the term used for Martian days). However, Sprit surveyed Mars for the next seven years while Opportunity remained active until June, 2018. It was one of the longest and most successful missions in NASA history. A survey of Martian rocks strongly suggested that water had once flowed there, and analysis of Opportunity’s landing site indicated that it had once been the bed of a salty sea. Later in 2004, Opportunity also discovered a meteorite on Mars.
JANUARY 5
George Herman “Babe” Ruth becomes a New York Yankee. Ruth hit 714 home runs during his career. Yankee Stadium opened in 1923 and became known as “the house that Ruth built.”
JANUARY 6
1759
George Washington, then 26 years old, marries Martha Dandridge Custis, who was recently widowed and the mother of two. They were married until his death in 1799.
1945
Almost 200 years later, in 1945, George Herbert Walker Bush, a decorated WWII hero, marries his 18-year-old sweetheart, Barbara Pierce. He died in 2018.
1918
Theodore Roosevelt dies at his estate overlooking Long Island Sound. In 1901, Roosevelt, then 43 years old, became the youngest president in history. He assumed office after President William McKinley was assassinated. He branded the presidency with a vitality that delighted most Americans and was elected to a second term. Tropical diseases he contracted during his travels is the likely cause of his death. He was 60 years old.
JANUARY 8
1992
President George H.W. Bush takes ill while in Japan. Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa was hosting a dinner for the president in honor of his visit. Bush, who was 67 at the time, appeared to be in good health after playing tennis with the Emperor of Japan and his son that morning. However, during the dinner, Bush suddenly fell ill. He leaned forward, fell to his side, vomited into the lap of the Prime Minister and then fainted. Mrs. Bush, his aides, and members of the Secret Service swiftly attended him. He was revived within moments, and was able to leave the dinner under his own power, apologizing for the incident.
