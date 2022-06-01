Guests at the most recent Kiwanis Club of Clermont were members of the South Lake County Fellowship of Christian Athletes(FCA); they stopped by for a visit and a follow-up to the May 5 Prayer Breakfast fundraiser.
The FCA was this year’s non-profit organization of choice this year to receive the proceeds of the breakfast.
ABOUT THE FCA
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ mission statement is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church.
Visit: Southlakecountyfca.org to learn more.