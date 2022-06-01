Tim Hancock

Kiwanians Chuck Seaver (left) and Kassi Murry (right) greet Tim Hancock, with the FCA, with a check in the amount of $2,500.

 COURTESY PHOTO/PROVIDED BY CHUCK SEAVER

Guests at the most recent Kiwanis Club of Clermont were members of the South Lake County  Fellowship of Christian Athletes(FCA);  they stopped by for a visit and a follow-up to the May 5 Prayer Breakfast fundraiser.  

The FCA was this year’s non-profit organization of choice this year to receive the proceeds of the breakfast.

 

ABOUT THE FCA

 

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ mission statement is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church. 

Visit: Southlakecountyfca.org to learn more.

 

