Dexter and Chichi are bonded brother and sister Chihuahuas that must be adopted together. Dexter is 8 years old, and Chichi is 4 years old. They both weigh 11 pounds and prefer an adult-only home.
“Dexter has short legs and a chunky body and is adorable. Chichi is timid with strangers but warms up soon and now she is lovable and friendly with our staff,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
The adoption donation for the pair is $450, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.