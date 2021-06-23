Heidi is a 15-year-old “Dorkey” (Dachshund/Yorkie mix) weighing approximately 11 pounds.
“She came to us when her owner went to live with relatives after her husband passed away,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “They had her since she was eight weeks old, so Heidi is devastated and so was the former owner. She is a lovable, sweet, beautiful girl who misses her Forever Home. She tries to get into every car when she is being walked, that’s how anxious she is to get into her Forever Home. She doesn’t look or act like she’s 15. She is perky, active, walks well and has clear eyes and no health issues. She has a great appetite! Even though she is depressed, she will still gobble up her food.”
Heidi’s adoption donation is $100, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is also looking for a foster home.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Heidi or any other pet currently at the shelter, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Adoption applications are available at the shelter’s website,
www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.