A Forever Home Animal Rescue is open and safe to visit. The organization is following social distance rules, with one family in the lobby at a time, as well as outside meet-n-greets. People can stop by for a visit any day of the week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
This week’s featured pet is Oso, a 13-month-old Dachshund mix weighing 24 pounds. This adorable boy was confiscated along with 13 others from a “home” where they lived outdoors and were neglected. They were full of fleas and worms, anemic and starved.
To make matters worse, they had to be caged outside at Animal Services until the County could get custody of them. They had no human contact. When A Forever Home Animal Rescue first got them, they were terrified of human touch, but after a few days (and lots of food) they are getting more lovable. Some are shyer than others, but they all have recouped wonderfully and shown progress. They get along well with other dogs but it’s not known how they’d do cats or children. They are not house- or leash-trained yet, but the rescue service is working on that.
Oso’s adoption donation is $250, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. He has been through so much and is so deserving of a loving home.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, please contact Lori via phone or text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. You may apply to adopt by using the online adoption application at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed.
Dog food donations are needed from Amazon, Chewy or Petsmart: Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate 13oz cans are requested to be sent to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares FL 32778.
For more information about A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., located in Tavares, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org