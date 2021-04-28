Pasha is a 13-year-old male chihuahua weighing approximately 12 pounds.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “His owner passed away, and he was left in the house with only the neighbors going in to feed him. He is handsome with a unique light brindle coat and sad eyes. He doesn’t like to be picked up because he has a touch of arthritis. He gets along with cats, kids and other submissive dogs. He does need to be the alpha. He is depressed, timid and confused as to why he’s not home with his mommy.”
Pasha’s adoption donation is $100, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.