Lion is a 10-year-old long hair Chihuahua mix weighing 9 pounds. This handsome blonde boy is the sweetest ever, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“He does have a heart murmur (3 out of 6) so it is dangerous to get him neutered. He also has arthritis and dental issues. In spite of all this, he is a happy, friendly, lovable boy. He enjoys long walks or just snuggling with you. He is an affectionate little love muffin,” the shelter says.
His adoption donation is $150, which includes his neuter (if possible), vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.