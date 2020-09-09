Ava is a 9-month-old bulldog mix weighing approximately 26 pounds. According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “This little girl is so happy, friendly and lovable. They should call her Wiggles because whenever she sees anyone, she wags her tail and wiggles her butt so much that her whole body shakes. She is adorable with little freckles on her nose and white and black coat. She is calm and mellow and gets along with the other dogs. Her roommate is a small min pin and they are best of friends.
Ava has not been cat or child tested. She is not fully house trained but enjoys going for long walks. Her adoption donation is $300 which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form posted at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org, where you can find additional information about the shelter and its services. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.