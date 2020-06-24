Brownie is a 4-year-old Jack Russell mix weighing 15 pounds. This poor girl had a very rough life before she was rescued. She spent her life on a thick chain and was only let off to hunt rats. This means she has a strong prey drive for any small animals. She cannot go to a home with cats or any small animals. She is petrified of storms, probably because she was chained up with no escape. She actually has a black coat, but was named Brownie.
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For details about fostering, volunteering and A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., visit http://www. aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.