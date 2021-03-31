Cinnamon is a 2-year-old bully mix weighing 37 pounds.
“This sweet girl loves her people. She is best as an only pet and is scared of young children,” according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “She becomes protective of her ‘person,’ so it takes time for her to adjust to visitors. It will take additional time for her to accept new people.”
She loves to run, so a fenced-in yard is preferable.
“This adorable girl has so much love to give and needs special TLC, so if she seems a good fit for you, please come to meet her. She will require extra attention to make her feel secure in her new environment,” the shelter says.
Cinnamon’s adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.