Clover is a 3-month-old hound mix weighing approximately 8 pounds. She’s pictured here curled up in her food bowl. This sweet girl was rescued from a high kill shelter, along with her siblings. She is a lovable, playful and happy puppy. She has not been cat or child tested and is not house trained. Her adoption donation is $400, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is too young to be heartworm tested, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.