Destiny is a 1-year-old cur mix weighing 24 pounds. She is adorable with her chocolate brown coat and black muzzle. She gets along with the other dogs but has not been child- or cat-tested. She is an escape artist: She jumps over the gate in her room and goes running down the hall, happy as all out. She is only partially house trained but walks well on a leash. Destiny is an active, happy girl waiting for her forever home.
Her adoption donation is $300 which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed.
For more information, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.