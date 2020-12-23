Jack and Jill are bonded siblings and must be adopted together. At 14 pounds, Jack is smaller than Jill, who’s 18 pounds. Jack is 8 years old and his big sister is two years older. Their former owner went into assisted living and could no longer care for these sweet dogs. Jack is more outgoing than timid Jill, though she follows her little brother everywhere.
They are affectionate, mellow, friendly and happy. They get along with other dogs but have not been cat or child tested. The adoption donation for the pair is $300, which includes their neuter/spay, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://bit.ly/38g8uMv.