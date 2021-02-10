Juliette is a sweet, lovable 2-year-old pit bull mix weighing 31 pounds.
As soon as she sees you, her tail starts wagging with excitement, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue. She loves everyone she meets. She is beautiful with her sweet white face and brindle body.
Juliette’s adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.