Lola is a 6-year-old border collie mix weighing 84 pounds, and she’s still looking for her next home.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “We do not usually take dogs that large, but this was a special sad situation. Her owner lost her husband and home. She was forced to move in with her sister, who has cats. Lola does not like cats, so she had to surrender her. Needless to say, it was devastating for both of them. They were together since Lola was 8 weeks old. This poor owner lost everything, and Lola did too. Lola is adorable and very sweet, but she is so depressed being with us.
Lola’s adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. She is also available for foster.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.