Lola is a 6-year-old border collie mix weighing 88 pounds. A Forever Home Animal Rescue doesn’t usually take dogs that large, but this was a special situation: Her owner lost her husband and home, and was forced to move in with her sister, who has cats. Lola does not like cats, so the owner had to surrender her, which was devastating for both of them. They were together since Lola was 8 weeks old. Lola is adorable and very sweet, but she is depressed being at the shelter and ready to be in a home again.
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm-negative and on monthly preventative. She is also available for foster.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols.
For more information, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org. There, you will find an adoption form and more information about the rescue center. A Forever Home Animal Rescue is open for visits seven days a week between noon and 4 p.m. at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.