Low Rider is a 1-year-old dachshund mix weighing 28 pounds, but every ounce is full of love, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
“He is the happiest, most lovable boy who is so mellow. We rescued him from a high-kill shelter and noticed he was limping on his front leg. The vet said that it’s an old injury and will be referred to a specialist soon. He gets along fine on his walks and will chase squirrels along his path.
He can be adopted now and brought back later for his treatment. His adoption donation is $350 which includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip and leg repair. We feel he will be much happier in his forever home as we wait for the specialist vet, so please come to meet him,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.