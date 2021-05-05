Mickey 2 is a handsome 8-month-old Lab mix weighing 32 pounds. He has a shiny black coat, a white streak on his face and long legs.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “He is very affectionate and friendly. He was adopted along with his brother Pluto and returned. Due to his strength and energy, we feel it’s best he is not placed with young children. He does require training and is not fully house trained yet, but he has so much potential.”
Mickey 2’s adoption donation is $350, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Adoption applications are available at the shelter’s website,
www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.