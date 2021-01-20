Peanut is a 10-year-old female poodle mix weighing 18 pounds. She is a very mellow, sweet girl, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue. She gets along with other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. She is not fully house trained but will use a potty pad.
Her adoption donation is $200 which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.