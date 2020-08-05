Pooh Bear is a 3-year-old Chihuahua weighing just 8 pounds.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “He came to us after his owner was the victim of a motorcycle accident. Although he was terribly frightened when we first rescued him, he was such a doll the next day.
He let us trim his nails, clean him up and he never even flinched. He gets along with the other dogs here, but he has not been child or cat tested by us. Pooh Bear is a sweet, lovable boy who just needs someone with patience to help him adjust to his new life.”
Pooh Bear is house trained but needs some work on leash training. His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm-negative and on a monthly preventative.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Volunteers are always needed. For more information, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org. Also, dog food donations are needed from Amazon, Chewy and Pet Smart websites: Purina pro plan classic savory Chicken & Rice Pate 13oz cans. Please send food donations to AFHAR, 2950 CR 561, Tavares FL 32778.