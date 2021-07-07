Roller Coaster (Coaster) is a 1-year-old male Retriever mix weighing 18 pounds.
“He is a happy, friendly, lovable guy who gets along with the other dogs but has not been child- or cat-tested,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “He is partially house-trained, but he is very smart so he will learn quickly. He always greets you with a big smile and tail wags. His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.