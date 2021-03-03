Attention seniors looking for senior pets – A Forever Home Animal Rescue is looking for the forever home for Allie and Ruby, bonded sisters who have to be adopted together. Allie is a 14-year-old Chinese crested mix and weighs 16 pounds. Ruby is a 14-year-old chihuahua mix and weighs 14 pounds.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Allie has a tilt in her neck, but it doesn’t affect her. She is very affectionate and loves to give kisses. Ruby is shyer and more laid back. They came to the shelter when their owner went into assisted living after she had had them since they were puppies.
The adoption donation for the pair is $200, which includes their spay, vaccinations and microchips. They are heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m.