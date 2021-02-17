Topaz and Winnie are bonded twin sisters. They are 1-½ years old Chihuahuas and weigh approximately 9 pounds. They are shy when they first meet you, but after a few minutes, they’re all over you giving you kisses, according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue. They are identical twins, so if you dress them alike, you will never know who is Winnie and who is Topaz. They’re happy and playful as long as they are together, but will get stressed when one is missing.
The sisters are not fully house trained and not leash trained. The adoption donation for the pair is $550, which includes their spay, vaccinations and microchip. They are heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit https://bit.ly/38g8uMv.