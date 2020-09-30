Meet Willy and Nilly, a sweet paired “Chi-weenie” duo. The Chihuahua-Dachshund dogs are littermates and are two years old. Willy is about 12 pounds, and his sister weighs 9 pounds. They are bonded and need to stay together. According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Nilly is more timid than her brother, but she warms up quickly. Willy is her “big” brother, and she follows his lead. They are happy, friendly, affectionate and playful. They have not been cat- or child-tested, and they do love attention. The adoption donation for the pair is $550, which includes their neuter, spay, vaccinations and microchips.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.