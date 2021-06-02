Sadie is a 5-month-old English Pointer mix weighing 25 pounds.
“This adorable girl is friendly, lovable and well-behaved,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She has plenty of energy as she is still a puppy and she loves everyone she meets. She is always jumping up wagging her tail to get attention.”
Sadie has not been cat or child-tested. Her adoption donation is $300, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is still too young to be heartworm tested.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Sam or any other pet currently at the shelter, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Adoption applications are available at the shelter’s website, www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.