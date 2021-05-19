Sam is an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 7 pounds.
“This adorable boy came from a high kill shelter,” according to A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “He does have the beginning of cataracts and one droopy ear (which makes him look adorable). He is mellow but timid when he first meets new people.”
He gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat- or child-tested.
Sam’s adoption donation is $200, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Sam or any other pet currently at the shelter, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Adoption applications are available at the shelter’s website,
www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.