Sugar Bear and Princess Cierra Rose are bonded brother and sister Malteses. Sugar Bear is about 8 years old and weighs approximately 12 lbs. He has a heart condition and is on two medications twice daily. Princess Cierra Rose is 10 years old and weighs approximately 11 lbs. Their owner passed away, and there was no one to care for them.
According to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, “They are both so happy, lovable and affectionate. They jump with excitement whenever they see you. They are bonded and must be adopted together. They were very attached to their mom and used to sleep in bed with her.”
The adoption donation for the pair is $500, which includes their neuter/spay, vaccinations and microchip. For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.