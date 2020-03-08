Frankie and Dino are a pair of bonded 8 yr. old Dachshunds, that weigh about 18 pounds They love adults, children and we cat tested them with no issues at all.
Their mom lost her home and we took them in to find a loving home for them. They’re from same litter and have never apart since birth. They are super loving, and need lots of love and attention!
The adoption donation for the pair is $200 which includes their neuter/spay, vaccinations, microchips. They will require a meet and greet with anyone who has an existing dog, as they love each other, but they don’t seem to trust many other dogs.
You will find these two to be a very lovable, calm pair who will fill your home with love! Please come and meet them! For more info., or to schedule a meet-n-greet, please contact Lori via phone/text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail: lmasters@cfl.rr.com
You may apply to adopt by utilizing our online adoption application:
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2/
For more information about Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc – please visit our Website: http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/
Not ready to adopt? Consider Fostering. Donations are always welcomed. Volunteers are always needed. Visit our website for the Volunteering & Fostering details. You can also stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561, Tavares. 7 days a week. 12- 4p.