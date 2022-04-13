“Being little saved my life,” Irving Locker told the attentive audience at the April 4 South Lakes Republican Club held at The River church. With that, he demonstrated how, by hiding behind the man introducing him, a person of stocky build and much taller than Locker. His audience, rapt with attention, broke out in laughter.
In reality, though, to the diminutive 97 year old, seeing combat was no laughing matter. In all, a staff sergeant at age 19 who had 65 men in his charge, Locker saw action in five major battles, starting with landing at Utah Beach on D-Day, and the worst experience of his life, he said, the Battle of the Bulge.
On a serious note, Locker expressed his gratitude.
“I thank God then, and I still do every day,” Locker said. One of the other reasons he also is grateful is for his 73 year marriage to his wife, Bernice, who is a year younger, and was also in attendance with her husband.
His has been a life of blessings, he said. Born Nov. 8, 1924 in Passaic, N.J., he was the only one of seven children in the family to graduate from high school. Following graduation, he was fortunate to land a job he said taught him to appreciate hard work and honest labor, qualities that served him well during World War Two.
Like many, he joined the service following the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor. Due to his slight stature, Locker was assigned to a unit but when it was announced another unit needed truck drivers, he volunteered for that. However, upon arrival, the officer in charge took one look at him and told Locker he was too small, that his feet wouldn’t even reach the pedals.
With that, Locker was sent to another unit, a mobile big gun unit. Under his expertise, Locker was able to significantly reduce the time needed to assemble, disassemble and transport these cannons. In time, he eventually oversaw four teams.
One of his clearest memories was the time he received orders to shell a site that was wreaking serious damage on troops. The team struck the target and decimated the enemy position.
Being Jewish, fighting the Nazis took on significant meaning, and he was among those who entered the death camps (in total, there were 2,400 Holocaust camps and six extermination camps).
Some other significance that came in Nazi equipment he captured and secured, such as bayonets, a luger pistol and a flag bearing the swastika. Of the latter, he had the soldier who fought alongside him sign it.
Several years ago during a presentation in The Villages, a man came up to him and told him that his father (the man’s) had also served in WW II in a similar unit. However, like many, that father didn’t discuss his wartime recollections.
Locker invited the man to visit his home, where he displayed the flag. It turned out that the man’s father had served with Locker. It was a moment of many tears by the man and his family. Now they had something to connect the father to the war.
Following the running of a min-documentary, Locker took questions from the audience. One of the lighter questions was how did he meet his wife.
“I met her ballroom dancing,” he said. It was a blind date set up by an older brother who, incidentally, was married to his wife Bernice’s older sister.
But there was more to the story than that, as Bernice took the microphone. Bernice so loved Locker’s mother, she said.
“I wanted her for my mother-in-law,” she said.
On a serious note, when asked, Locker said he didn’t have much hope for current and future generations.
“People have no idea what we sacrificed to be free,” he said. He told of his experience when he returned to Normandy for the 60th anniversary of D-Day. “All the children in Normandy know about D-Day, but not in the U.S.”
He added there are more American flags flown in Normandy than there are here. He also pointed out that during the return to Normandy that many youth were wearing red T-shirts that bore a poignant message: I am a child of freedom. Merci, Dear Veteran.
“When I asked one youth where I could purchase a T-shirt, he told me I couldn’t. Then he took his off and gave it to me,” said Locker. It was one of a number of items on display that Locker brought to the session.
At the end of his presentation and the question and answer session that followed, Locker summed up why he was active in keeping knowledge of WWII alive. It was (and is) to honor those who lost their lives, limbs or sanity; to wit, all gave some, and some gave all.
“To me, I’m trying to give back whatever I can,” he said.
TO LEARN MORE
There is a video on YouTube about Irving Locker: Irving Locker: My Story