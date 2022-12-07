While I was pleased to see that several food providers of South Lake County recently consolidated their efforts to feed the needy and hungry, there was an underlying issue that needs to be addressed.
We live in a world of isolationism and organizations and people like to build fiefdoms “to do good” for our communities. While I applaud their efforts, they should take a look at themselves and see how they can improve their mission to feed more hungry and needy residents.
The State of Florida has done a magnificent job of consolidating tax payments, driver licenses, driver testing, etc. at one facility. In the past, a resident had to drive to multiple buildings to secure these services. Thank you to the State of Florida for making things like this more efficient and I am sure we saved taxpayer monies by removing multiple layers of staff at their various facilities.
I issue a challenge to their local South Lake County food banks to do the same. Each of them have square footage, a facility and layers of staff and volunteers to operate daily. What if, yes, what if, they consolidated themselves at one huge facility. Some paid employees would lose their jobs but the savings alone could purchase more food for the hungry and needy. Isn’t that what this is about instead of each one proclaiming “We have fed ‘X’ families this month.” Multiple layers of staff would disappear but that is okay.
I have worked for bloated organizations but I think that this is an easy fix. Churches and nonprofits need to get together and do the right thing. If you are not sure, ask God for guidance.
David Staffa is a 30+ year veteran of the United States Army and served as a Green Beret during the Afghanistan War. His civilian work experience included the position of Director of Operations - Central Florida Goodwill.