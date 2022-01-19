This past New Year’s marked a new beginning for me — one based on a very personal concern.
Every year many of us make a resolution to make a change, whether it is for health, emotional well-being, whatever the reason, it does not matter. But this year for me, it is for real — and it might also be for you — so maybe this will serve as a public service announcement for everyone.
Over the past few weeks, I was experiencing headaches; not severe, but enough to be bothersome. In addition, I was falling, losing my balance. When I would get up from a chair I would suddenly fall back.
My wife Connie noticed the nagging headaches, of which I had never had that type of experience. She pushed me to make an appointment. I listened did.
My doctor performed an examination and I had a CT Scan. It was Christmas Eve. After having the images taken, I got a call that same day. A small lesion was seen on the scan, a medical term was used. It was a scary moment. I asked the doctor for a recommendation for a neurologist. The appointment was scheduled.
New Year’s Eve was probably one of the worst days of all my 68 years. My wife was with me, we went over the CT scan with the neurologist, and a small dark spot was identified: dead brain cells. I hadsuffered a stroke.
They explained that dead brain cells are what a stroke is all about. It was not a bleeder, however, so if there was ever a blessing, it was that. They could not tell when, where or how this occurred. I had no idea, felt nothing, no shakes, no slurring, no funny paralyzed face, but just the same it was a stroke.
Both my doctors also requested lab work, complete work ups. Upon receipt of the results, almost all appeared to be within the normal range. My cholesterol was elevated, so a generic Lipitor was prescribed along with the suggestion that I take a baby aspirin every day.
I have since had two MRIs and one MRA, two for images of my brain and neck and one for arteries. I am meeting with the neurologist.
The lesson to be learned is as follows: Listen to your spouse and follow up with your doctor. The life you save may be your own.
David Shumway lives in Groveland and contributes an occasional column for the Clermont News Leader; this column will also appear in the February edition of Well Being.