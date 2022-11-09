Sometimes greatness is thrust upon a person, and they answer the call. One of those is Jonathan R. Bekemeyer, now a staff sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps. He commands an armored vehicle unit.
It was Oct. 9, 2004. Sergeant Jonathan R. Bekemeyer and his unit were conducting a routine combat patrol and IED (improvised explosive device) sweep. Prior to the patrol, he had an intelligence brief to be on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle in the area.
While passing Al Fallujah, Bekemeyer notices several individuals disembark from a similar vehicle in an area of a district just north of Al Fallujah. Although not authorized to enter the city, he occupied a position where he observed the suspect vehicle for approximately 15 minutes.
Shortly after instructing unit leaders to mount their vehicle and continue to patrol, his section came under intense automatic fire from a building just north of the city.
Pinned down, Bekemeyer redeployed heavy weapons in order to counter the ambush. Just as he ordered his machine gunner to suppress the attack a rocket-propelled grenade exploded just short of his vehicle.
He then exposed himself to enemy fire by personally deploying a heavy machine gun that destroyed the enemy strong point.
Twelve days later, Bekemeyer was returning to base when he noticed heavy volume of automatic fire being directed at a squad of Marines and a sniper squad to the west. They were pinned down and unable to move to their observation post.
He contacted the squad leader with instructions for them to move off the berm being used for cover. This would allow him space to employ his heavy machine guns. As they moved into position, he and his squad came under intense fire.
Discovering the enemy fire was coming from machine guns on a rooftop, he directed the firepower and destroyed the threat. This allowed the other squads to safely withdraw.
MONTH OF NOVEMBER
On Nov. 8, 2004, Operation Phantom Fury commenced, in the effort to retake Fallujah. As part of Company K, Bekemeyer’s task was to support Company I in its penetration of a district in the city.
For countless hours throughout the night, Bekemeyer and his unit directed fire at various enemy positions. Despite often being exposed to the extreme enemy fire, Bekemeyer and the uni held their ground and either destroyed or neutralized dozens of insurgents, leading Company I succeeding in its mission.
Support for Company I continued until Nov. 17. During Operation Phantom Fury, Bekemeyer meticulously led his section in providing direct fire support and breaching capabilities, directing the employment of various heavy weapons.
Enemy strong points were cleared in many instances, destroying locked gates, doors and obstacles such as courtyard walls. Often the lead element in attacks, his unit systematically located and destroyed enemy strongholds and insurgents by machine gun fire and missiles before the enemy could successfully mount a counter-attack or ambush.
Bekemeyer was recognized with the Bronze Star Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device. He was cited as being instrumental in the success of the platoon throughout the battle for Fallujah. His valor and leadership inspired his unit to quickly close and destroy the enemy.