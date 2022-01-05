Do you ever wonder what history lies in your home? The mystery of what once was and who lived there? Is there more than meets the eye? Perhaps some history and a mystery.
I never once thought about this until I started to move into my house. The house was built in 1968 and it’s amazing how many clues tell a story of the past.
From the moment I walked in I couldn’t believe my eyes. The previous owner lived as if it was the late 60’s or early 70’s. From mid-century furniture to old and very outdated appliances, it truly is fascinating. Each room leaves a trail of clues, creating a captivating mystery that I intend to solve.
The story behind the house is that the original owner was the first realtor in Clermont. I have not been able to confirm this yet but as I discover more clues I will. The master bedroom apparently operated as an office at one point. The room is extremely large with two closets. When you walk in you see an old Mosler safe built into the wall of a closet. The safe was hidden behind a small floral painting.
This is a huge clue I thought to myself. The safe could have stored checks, important documents, contracts, who knows.
What was in this safe, I asked myself. The safe was manufactured by Mosler Safe Company in Ohio in 1945. It was built to last and is incredibly strong. We were able to get the safe unlocked and found it empty. Although it’s empty, it’s not a dead end. It remains a piece of the puzzle.
Another puzzling feature is to be found between the master bathroom and the master bedroom-cum-office, is a laundry room. Across from the washer and dryer is an old handmade key rack that has numbers on them.
Is this truly the former house of the first realtor in Clermont? Only time can tell for sure and I intend to unravel the mystery. Can you help solve this uncertainty?
