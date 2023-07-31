On what was a great day in Clermont’s history, the city’s newest school, the Aurelia M. Cole Academy officially opened its doors to the public.
The impressive and beautiful K-8 grade school, which has taken two years to build, is on the site of the former Clermont Middle School on Pitt Street.
Yet it is the inspirational story behind the name that marks this opening as one of the most significant in recent times. The story of Aurelia M. Cole, who could not set foot on the same site when it was a segregated school for white students only.
Aurelia loved to learn, and that desire propelled her into a life-time career as one of the most significant educators South Lake has known.
She served as a dean of students at Clermont High School and as principal at four South Lake schools.
One of her greatest achievements was as principal of East Ridge High School where in 2004, she made history as the first African American high school principal in Lake County after integration.
After she passed away in 2018 of lung cancer, her legacy did not stop there.
At the grand opening of the school July 26, Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay said that Aurelia Cole encouraged everyone to be champions, no matter where you came from.
“Aurelia Cole was a champion and she envisioned that the children in her care would be champions,” said Kornegay. “She is remembered for many things, particularly for the barriers that she broke and for her standards.”
Danielle Green, Aurelia’s daughter, and many of her family and friends were in attendance to celebrate the opening of the Academy.
“Today marks the beginning of a legacy of a bright future,” said Green. “We celebrate the progress made over the years in our state and out country and we celebrate the name of a girl raised in Clermont.
“Whenever we ride alongside the school, we don’t just see the name on the school, we see a wife, a mother sister grandmother, and a friend. We celebrate the impact her legacy continues to make.”
The Aurelia M. Cole Academy will replace Clermont Middle and Clermont Elementary School, which closed at the end of the last school year.
Around 800 students are expected to attend pre-k and elementary grades, plus 400 more in the middle school grades.
It is a performing arts focused school that will offer a STEAM – science, technology, engineering, arts, and math – curriculum, computer skills and robotics for students in Grades 4 and 5.
There will be a culinary program to help enforced English language Arts and math skills and a dance studio with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, ballet barres and special flooring to house dance classes for kindergarteners and first-grade students.
The school will also offer a Cambridge curriculum, which lays the groundwork for students to pursue the Cambridge AICE Diploma, an international college-prep course of study at high school.
“Aurelia M. Cole had high standards for students and genuinely cared about student achievement,” said Scott Voytko, principal. “We are proud to carry on her name and her priorities.”
Former student Linda Bebe graduated from when it was Clermont High School in 1973 and she attended the grand opening. “Back then it was a tiny school,” she remembered. “It was very rural and surrounded by orange trees.
“Walking back in the auditorium today felt amazing because it still feels the same after all these years. I like what they have done to the place – it’s impressive.”
The Aurelia M. Cole Academy opens August 10 to students and is located at 150 Pitt Street, Clermont. Principal Scott Voytko, teachers and staff can be contacted by calling 352-243-2460 or by visiting https://aca.lake.k12.fl.us/