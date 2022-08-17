As a columnist/freelancer for the Clermont News Leader, I had to take a break from writing to assist my mother who lived in Connecticut, as she was recovering from a fractured hip. She had fallen in March while I was with her.
At the time of the incident, we were visiting the University of Connecticut campus and its world famous Dairy Bar. While reaching for her ice cream, her walker got away from her and she fell.
EMTs were called, but Mom, — trooper that she was — asked them to help her into the car and I drove her to Meriden, where she was admitted into the Midstate Hospital.
Her surgery took place the next day; after 95 days in recovery, she was released to a rehab facility, where she spent the next two months learning how to move with a left fractured hip.
My goal was to get her into rehab, but there was the business side of her injury that needed to be taken care of. Mom received Meals on Wheels and the daily Meriden newspaper. I called each of those organizations and was pleasantly surprised when each of the representatives at those places of business expressed the greatest of honor to my mom: that she was sweet, always very pleasant, always thinking of them. It was an honor to speak to them.
Knowing she was in good hands, I drove back to Florida, anticipating a return trip upon her release. Those two months went fast.
I returned to Connecticut in May, getting her out of the rehab and back to her apartment, which she loved so much. She had been living in this wonderful apartment since January 1994.
Home rehab began, occupational therapists, physical therapists, home health aides and a registered nurse were all part of the battery of folks who came almost every day for several weeks. I remained by her side, doing the required exercises with her, and meeting all of the wonderful people who came through the door.
I had arranged for a Life Alert system to be brought in so that when I departed from Connecticut she was secure. Little did I know that when I left Connecticut just before the beginning of June that my time with her would soon be coming to an end.
Father’s Day week was a roller coaster ride, one minute she had a bile duct blockage that caused her abdominal pain and the next she had cancer: bone, breast and liver. Then was told she did not. After further discussions with other hospital personnel, it was confirmed that Mom had cancer. She had had it for a long while but never experienced any pain from it.
Hospice care was the next step and she was soon moved to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury for hospice care. There she remained as her condition deteriorated. She contracted sepsis and then COVID. Her last day of life was July 14.
During her time in hospice, I sat by her side, rosary beads in hand (and I brought some for her to hold too) and said the rosary, every single day. While there were no facial responses, I said it loud enough for her to hear. I would feel her hand squeeze mine. She heard me, she heard the Blessed Virgin Mary and her God.
My point in all of this is that life is so short. While my Mother was 95 (she would have been 96 this past Aug. 15), she led a good life.
Your parents raised you, took care of you and always kept you in their thoughts. When visiting her, she would often say to me, “Dave, it is time for you to go home to be with your family. They need you.” How selfless is that?
I recall talking to her on many occasions and she would say, “What are you doing ?” and I would reply “Talking to you.” She laughed and laughed when I said that.
Parents are always looking out for us and we need to always be looking out for them. We have wonderful memories of our times together, growing up and as adults.
Respect your parents, treat them well. I would often call her when I was on the way to Mass and she wou
ld always ask me to pray for her and I told her I do every day.
Take care of your parents, their lives can change quickly. They raised us to be good people and all I have to say is that she is in heaven, dancing with my dad, partying with my grandparents, and celebrating a well lived life. But I can guarantee that she is still watching me, and for that I am eternally grateful.
Thank you for allowing me to pontificate about a well lived life.
Amen.