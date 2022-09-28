There are people in this world I would have liked to have met who I never will, only because they had passed away before I even knew of their existence.
One such person was Donna Covert. She was the publisher of The News Leader (as well as other papers within the same orbit) under several owners prior to current leadership, D-R Media & Investments.
The heyday of this paper, when it frequently contained 100+ (in three sections) — way before the advent of the Internet which has decimated the industry — was achieved under Donna’s purview, accomplished by her skill and ability to recognize talent and put together a the cracker jack team of professionals — of which at least two are still with the current organization — by giving them the tools needed to succeed at their utmost.
She made work fun, so much so that it didn’t seem like work, and truth be told, it wasn’t work; it was love and it was passion, and maybe most important of all, it was family.
Not an easy task to accomplish, as for many of the years Donna Covert was this newspaper’s publisher, putting together the newspaper was a massive undertaking. These were the days and years before computers, when many of the tasks of actually putting the newspaper together was manual.
For everyone to band together as they did was no accident, not even happenstance, It was deliberate and well planned in advance, because Donna put together — not a winning combination — but the winning combination — and all of Clermont and the surrounding communities were all the better for it, thanks to her.
It is said when great people die, such as Winston Churchill, and most recently, Queen Elizabeth II, that we shall never see their likes again. That can rightfully be said of Donna Covert. “We shall never see the likes of her again in our lifetimes.” Without question, she is definitely in that pantheon.
On behalf of the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Minneola, Mascotte and Montverde, we at the Clermont News Leader salute you in passing.