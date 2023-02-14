Say the number 57 and what immediately comes to mind? Why, Heinz 57, of course. Now, here is another product (actually, a business) to be associated with that number: Curaleaf.
That’s because this past Feb. 3, Curaleaf opened its latest facility, this one in Clermont, making this location its 57th in Florida; and 147th nationwide.
“Florida has one of the largest medical markets in the country and we are proud to continue expanding access to high-quality cannabis products and service,” said Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin. He said the Clermont site is located in one of Florida’s fastest-growing communities and will provide Lake County medical patients with convenient access to innovative products. “As our first location in Clermont, we look forward to not only serving our existing patient base, but also building strong relationships with new patients in the local community.”
Curaleaf is a welcome addition to the Clermont business community.
“We are thrilled to welcome Curaleaf Clermont to the South Lake Chamber," said David Colby, president and CEO of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. “With a patient-focused approach and a commitment to community, Curaleaf Clermont will be a valuable resource to residents of Lake County and Floridians visiting one of our many attractions in the area.”
LOCAL GROWERS/QUALITY CONTROL
“While working with Curaleaf here in Florida over the past five years, we have always had a strong need to provide the highest quality products possible, especially with all of the plans for future growth,” said one Lake County grower, Anthony Knigh-Hill.
Sourcing the best is verified by Production Manager Luis Ramos-Concepcion.
“I oversee post processing and packaging of all cannabis flower and coordinate a total team effort. Every department works together equally to put out the very best quality products, by cultivating, trimming and curing everything properly,” he said.
ASSISTANCE QUALIFYING
Because it is for medicinal purposes, a person has to be qualified. It can be an intimidating process for some, which is part of the reason why Curaleaf has an arrangement with Canna Care Wellness, based in Winter Garden.
“We work with Curaleaf to make it a simple and easy process for everyone to get their medical license for patients,” said Brian Cohen, president of Canna Care Wellness. “We also make it possible for patients to shop at dispensaries like Curaleaf to get easy access to a wide variety of products by offering our mobile office to various dispensaries such as Curaleaf, to certify new patients with our licensed physicians.”
ABOUT CURALEAF
Curaleaf isa national and international provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption.
As a cannabis company known for high quality, expertise and reliability it provides service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets.
Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 29 cultivation sites and employs approximately 5,500 team members in the U.S.
Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production.
TO LEARN MORE
1900 U.S. 27 (just south of State Road 50)
352-995-8120
online: https://curaleaf.com/shop/florida/curaleaf-clermont and https://ir.curaleaf.com
patient resource: https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CuraleafInc/
Hours of operation
Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
ᐧ