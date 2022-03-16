This week in our American history, we’ll take a glimpse into the life of our 22nd and 24th U.S. president, Grover Cleveland.
Stephen Grover Cleveland, who was born on March 18, 1837, is the only president in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms as president. President Cleveland used his middle name as an adult. His nickname, “Big Steve,” was well deserved. He was 5’11” and weighed in at 275 pounds.
President Cleveland was largely self taught. He received an elementary school education but had to leave school to help support the family. He eventually returned to school, but had to leave again when his father died and he took responsibility for the care of his mother. His brother got him a job as an assistant teacher while he studied for the bar exam. Although he never attended college, he passed the bar exam in 1859 and established a law career a few years later.
Grover Cleveland was a bachelor when he became president. He is the first U.S. president to actually get married at the White House. He married Frances Folsom in the Blue Room on June 2, 1886; he was 48 and she was only 21 years old. To date, she remains the youngest First Lady in U.S. history. When they left the White House after President Cleveland’s first term, Frances told the staff she would be back in four years. Turns out she was right.
Their first child, Ruth, was born Oct. 3, 1891 in-between his two terms of office. Her birth caused a national sensation and she was popularly known as “Baby Ruth.”
Years later, the Curtiss Candy Company named a candy bar after her. Yes, the Baby Ruth candy bar is really named for President Cleveland’s daughter.
Baby Ruth was a sickly child who contracted diphtheria on Jan. 2, 1904 when she was 12 years old. Doctors initially thought she had a mild case of the disease, but she died five days later.
President Cleveland’s second child, Esther, was the first and only child born in the White House. She arrived on Sept. 9, 1893 during his second term.
President Cleveland had a penchant for drinking beer and smoking cigars. One of his favorite foods was pickled herring. When he entered the White House in 1884, he told a friend he wished he could pass up the luxurious meals for “a pickled herring, swiss cheese and a chop instead of the French stuff.”
In 1893, he complained about an ulcer on the roof of his mouth, but didn’t want to cause a panic or worsen the economic depression of the country, so he secretly underwent surgery. In the 1980s it was discovered the tumor was actually a malignant cancer.
President Cleveland was remembered as an honest, hard working president. He died at age 71 on June 24, 1908 of a heart attack. His last words were, “I have tried so hard to do right.”
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution would like to extend an invitation to anyone interested in pursuing membership. Do you have a Patriot ancestor in your family tree? Contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com for more information.