By June Perry, Daughters of the American Revolution, Ocklawaha Chapter
This week, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Ocklawaha Chapter are honoring an impressive Woman in History: Prudence Cummings Wright.
Prudence Cummings Wright was a wife, mother of 11 and patriot. In April 1775, Prudence’s husband David joined other men from their town of Pepperell, Massachusetts, to rise against the British after the first shots were fired in Lexington. While the men were at a nearby town to intercept the British, the women formed their own militia and called themselves “Minutewomen.”
What did they do? Pru, as she was called, along with 30 to 40 other women, dressed as men, shouldered muskets, wielded pitchforks and marched to the bridge the British Redcoats would have to cross to enter their town. Not only were the women successful in stopping Redcoats’ advance, they even captured several soldiers and intercepted vital dispatches regarding troop movements. Those dispatches proved to be vital to the Colonists!
Today there is a marker near Jewett’s Bridge that honors the event, stating, “Near this spot a party of patriotic women, under the leadership of Mrs. David Wright, of Pepperell, in April, 1775, captured Leonard Whiting, a Tory who carrying treasonable dispatches to the enemy at Boston.”
Ocklawaha Chapter meetings will resume when the threat of Covid-19 has been eliminated. In the meantime, if you are interested in membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.