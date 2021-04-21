A community newspaper is many things to its readers. If it is performing its job well, it provides a reliable source for news and helps the local business community stay healthy and vibrant. No other media in our area can match our audience and reach, because we deliver our paper to the greater Clermont area in a way that ensures our news and advertising is seen by residents from all parts of town and across a wide spectrum of ages, incomes and interests. We are proud of that and work hard every day to make sure we spread the word about what is happening in town.
There is also another role a local newspaper should play. We provide a print version of a “town square” of public opinion, so the community can hear different viewpoints and opinions and try to work out issues and challenges. The more often people discuss things in a common forum, the closer we all get to finding common ground.
There is a page inside today’s News Leader that will strive to do just that.
Our new Viewpoint page aims to present you with perspectives of all kinds. Papers often have various names for this type of page, like “editorial page” or “perspectives,” but the aim is usually the same – to provide a space for the community to share opinions and be exposed to different views.
It is also a page where we hope you will come to see as a place where you share your thoughts on just about any subject.
Historically, The News Leader has not published many letters to the editor. We hope, over time, to change that. Our readers are welcome to send us their opinions on just about any subject. We don’t have to agree with you in order for us to publish your letters. All we ask is that you sign your name and be civil. No name-calling allowed.
Letters are usually around 250-300 words. Enough space to make a point and share your opinion.
But if you think you have more to say on a topic of local interest, drop me an email or give me a call. We might be interested in asking you to write a longer guest column, particularly if it is about a local, regional or state topic. Contact me and we can discuss the possibility.
Community leaders are also welcome and are being actively solicited to share guest columns in The News Leader.
Inside today’s paper, Clermont’s Interim City Manager Susan Dauderis provides you with her take on how the city has made it through the trials and tribulations of the first year of COVID-19.
Next month, Clermont Mayor Tim Murry will share his thoughts on city affairs. We are looking forward to that, for sure.
Each week, our company’s founder and president, David Dunn-Rankin, will continue his thoughtful analysis of current issues that often provokes reaction and comments from readers. It is the same column you are used to reading but now it has a new home.
I hope you enjoy the newest addition to your hometown newspaper. And even more importantly, I hope you choose to participate in the community discussion it can generate.
Thanks for reading The News Leader.
JIm Gouvellis is the publisher of The Clermont News Leader. You can email him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com