Clermont Garden Club member Carol Walker, shown here with Cooper Memorial Librarian Ivanna Villanueva, brought a bromeliad neoregelia (pink mini) to display at the library for the month of September.
According to the club, bromeliads are like jewelry for your garden. They can be small or large, and are easy to grow. Colors range from bright pink centers, to bright red leaves, to zebra striped foliage. They do well in shade, and some can take full sun, which can enhance the coloration. The low-maintenance plant is a native of the South American rainforest.
The Clermont Garden Club shares plants on a monthly basis with the library to foster community awareness and connect the public to its programs, civic activities and community outreach. For information on becoming a member, or for Clubhouse rental information, visit www.ClermontGardenClub.com.