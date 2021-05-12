The plant of the month for May recently was presented to the Cooper Memorial Library by Clermont Garden Club president Marilyn Paone. Accepting the plant were assistant librarians Kierston Bradley, Liam Wagler and Lexi Bigard.
The plant is Rex Begonia, a species known for fabulous foliage, according to the club. They are available in a wide range of color, textures and shapes, and the leaves can vary in form and color.
As house plants they are as easy to care for as they are easy on the eyes. They like moderate to bright indirect light and weekly watering that allow the top inch of soil to dry out between watering, and will tolerate dry air but prefer high humidity. Avoid misting, which can lead to problem with powdery mildew. However, there is a precaution: The plant is toxic to cats and dogs if ingested.
The Clermont Garden Club shares plants on a monthly basis with the library to foster community awareness and connect the public to its programs, civic activities and community outreach. For more information, visit www.ClermontGardenClub.com.