On Nov. 3, the Community Foundation of South Lake County hosted a breakfast banquet for more than 130 donors, nonprofits, dignitaries and guests at the Clermont City Center, in which was celebrated a record-breaking year of giving nearly $1.6 Million into the community from their endowment and their generous donors.
Along with celebrating the record-breaking year of giving, the 2021-2022 grants were awarded to the following organizations:
•LovExtension $5,000
•Early Learning Coalition of Lake County $19,172
•Family Matters of Central Florida $20,000
•Building Blocks Ministries $25,000
•Lake Community Action Agency $25,000
•Florida’s Vision Quest $25,000
Continuing the celebration, awards were given in the following categories:
• South Lake Outstanding Volunteer of the Year — Otis Taylor from Give a Day Foundation
• South Lake Outstanding Nonprofit of the Year — Find, Feed & Restore
• South Lake Outstanding Donor of the Year — Love Thy Neighbor Fund (a fund held at the CFSLC)
“Without our donors none of this would be possible. They displayed their generous hearts to give during one of our community’s most vulnerable times, the pandemic.” Said Executive Director Kathy Smith. She went on to state that the CFSLC was thankful to their donors: the Morgridge Family Foundation and the Live Well Foundation of South Lake, for their support the past 20 months; one in which the CFSLC was able to increase their overall giving to the community by 164%.
ABOUT THE CFSLC
The Community Foundation of South Lake County was established in 1995 as a 501(c)(3). Its purpose is to be the philanthropic connector between donors and the nonprofits in the community; to serve, connect and give.
Its mission statement is “Serve our community through the connecting of resources and intentional philanthropic giving.”
“We are the legacy builders and work closely with those who want to leave their legacy in the community that has been so good to them and their families,” stated Smith.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact: foundationinfo@cfslc.org or call 352-394-3818