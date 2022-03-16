The name Benedict Arnold is synonymous with treason. He craved power, was extravagant, and egocentric. He padded his expense account and ranted when legislators called him to account. During the Revolutionary War, he schemed to turn West Point over to the British for an equivalent of about $1,000,000 in today’s money. He looted and raided American cities for the British and then escaped to England, dying as “a man without a country,”
Contrast Benedict Arnold with our current president. The personality characteristics apply. President Biden spends American worker’s money so lavishly that it is impossible to conceive of the amount, where the money is going, why it’s spent, and if it can ever be repaid.
Simultaneously, Biden has enacted the most damaging executive orders conceivable, at least to a rational mind. Ignoring his other disastrous decisions, focus only what has happened to the nation and world because he shut down the Keystone Pipeline. That pipeline, which made America a net exporter of oil, ensured stable fuel prices and allowed food and product shipment reasonably and reliably; but reasonable and reliable have gone up in smoke like someone’s pipe dream.
Add to that the decision to halt drilling in ANWAR and on federal lands, Biden approved Putin’s Nordstream Pipeline from Russia to Europe.
Because of his choices, the U.S. now purchases dirty oil from Russia. We also buy from OPEC, and Iran, an avowed enemy who wants us all dead. This, when we should be using and selling clean oil.
Our gas prices have continued to soar and the cost of living may soon be far worse than it was under the Carter administration. The world is more interconnected, and because everything produced is directly tied to cost of energy, when the product ships from the other side of the world, the time of delivery is extended, shelves become bare, new and used cars are one price today; tomorrow the price may double. A scenario reminiscent of the Soviet Union.
Because Biden, or whoever is pulling the strings in Washington, D.C., has made and is continuing to make “JV team” decisions in a world that operates at a PH.D. level, this country and every other country in the world are at risk. Every oligarch, tyrant, international thug, can, and will take advantage of the weakness infesting Washington, D.C. due to failed leadership.
Biden has stated that he always aspired to be President of the United States of States. Because of Biden and his administration, the U.S. may be irrevocably changed into something our Founding Fathers would not have recognized. Biden, like Benedict Arnold, will die a man without a country.
That is Biden’s destiny. The more important question: What is the destiny of every other American citizen? Will we also lose our country?
Editor’s note: The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the News Leader or the people associated with the newspaper.